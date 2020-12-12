WWE SmackDown: Carmella Shatters Wine Bottle on Sasha Banks After Win

✖

Tonight's episode of SmackDown kicked off with the contract signing between SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and her challenger Carmella for their match at TLC, and out first was Banks. She came and sat at the tables in the ring, but when she opened the folder there was no contract there. Carmella then popped up on the screen and said she had the contract. It was signed though, and she sent her sommelier to take it to Banks.

"I'm proud of who I am. That's why I don't pander to those internet mouth breathers like you do" Carmella said. "This is the queens gambit, and I'm always playing chess four steps ahead of you."

Banks wasn't up for playing games though, and after she stamped her approval on the contract, she said they don't have to wait until TLC and told Carmella to meet her for a match tonight, and it was quickly set as the main event.

Later in the night we got the actual match, and while Banks got the first hit in, Carmella was out to make a statement and tried to wear Banks down against the ropes and with a hard slap. Banks looked to get control back, but every time she went for a move Carmella countered it, taunting her all along the way.

Carmella hit Banks in the corner with elbows and then slammed Banks into another corner, but Banks blocked it and hit Carmella with a knee and then a Meteora in the corner. Banks then countered Carmella's move but Carmella then got the best of her and slammed her head on the ring apron, sending Banks to the floor.

Carmella then got Banks back up on the apron and slammed Banks' shoulder into the post. She then slammed Banks into the barricade and then tried to roll her into the ring and pin her but Banks kicked out.

Carmella then threw more punches and tried another pin but Banks kicked out. Carmella then locked in a sleeper hold but Banks slammed her in the corner and then hit her with elbows. She then hit Carmella with knees twice in the corner and went for the pin, but Carmella kicked out.

Banks was looking for the Banks Statement but Carmella avoided it, and then locked her legs around Banks' head and drifted over the ropes, which was followed by a crossbody. Banks then locked a hold in but Carmella reversed it and locked a submission of her own in, but Banks was able to break it and reverse it into the Banks Statement.

Carmella got some help from her sommelier, but Carmella couldn't take advantage, as Banks went off on Carmella, enough to get disqualified. She then went after Carmella's sommelier and locked in the Bank Statement, but Carmella intervened and hit Banks with two superkicks.

Carmella then said Banks has officially lost it, and after reading ot her table of wine bottles she picked one up and broke it against Banks' back, shattering it and sending Banks hunching over in pain on the floor. Carmella then taunted her a bit and had herself a glass of champagne.

Here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown.

After their war-of-words last week, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Carmella will sign on the dotted line and make their SmackDown Women’s Championship Match at WWE TLC official. Plus, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn battles Big E and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Montez Ford to go one-on-one against Dolph Ziggler. Don't miss SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Here is what's on the card for tonight.

Sasha Banks and Carmella contract signing

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs Big E

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Montez Ford vs Dolph Ziggler

