WWE's Sasha Banks Takes Down Reginald In a Surreal SmackDown Match

Last week Sasha Banks told Carmella she could have another shot at the title as long as she got Reginald in the ring one on one first, and the deal was accepted tonight. Banks and Reginald hit the ring to face off against each other, as Carmella sat with the commentary team with some champagne. Reginald kicked things off by offering a rose to Banks, and then he asked for a kiss. Sasha went to slap him but he caught her hand, though she hit him with the other hand.

She then went to send him to the mat but he flipped and escaped, and then he locked her into a hold and slinked out of the ring with a fancy flip. Banks caught him and sent him towards the stairs but he flipped again, narrowly dodging Carmella.

They went back into the ring and evaded each other. Banks went for another move but Reginald evaded, though Banks planted his face into the mat. She went for double knees but he avoided, and her knees went right into the post.

Banks and Reginald continued to land hits, and Reginald caught Banks in midair, though she flipped him outside of the ring. She then hit a Meteora from the ring apron and knocked away Carmella's glass before heading back into the ring. She went for a backstabber but Reginald flipped and evaded it.

Banks then reversed his move and sent him reeling, though every time she would go for a move he would evade until she locked him into a Banks Statement, and that was when he tapped.

Here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown.

Tonight at 8/7 CT on FOX, Intercontinental Champion Big E will put his title on the line against the win-at-all-costs Apollo Crews. Plus, Bianca Belair will compete against Bayley in an Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course Challenge.

Here's the card:

Big E vs Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship Match)

Bianca Belair vs Bayley (Ultimate Athlete Obstacle Course)

