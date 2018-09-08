Match Announced for this Week’s SmackDown, Another Teased

With this week’s WWE television being the final shows before the Hell In A Cell PPV event, WWE likely has several major segments planned for both RAW and SmackDown. Some of those plans for SmackDown are starting to be revealed.

First of all, U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has yet to be placed in a match at the PPV, but it looks like he will be in action this Tuesday night. Jeff Hardy, who will be facing Randy Orton in a Hell In A Cell match at the PPV, posted to Twitter on Saturday to tease a match against the King of Strong Style this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before I dive deep into Hell…I shall CLEANSE my soul. @ShinsukeN still lingers..so This Tuesday…He must be rendered #OBSOLETE — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) September 8, 2018

Hardy is coming off two straight PPV losses against Nakamura. Hardy lost the U.S. title to him at Extreme Rules and then followed that up with another loss at SummerSlam. Though the match for this week’s SmackDown has yet to be officially announced, WWE did retweet Hardy’s tweet, so it would seem to be a near certainty.

One match that has been announced by WWE for Tuesday’s show is SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair taking on Sonja Deville. This bout preceeds a highly anticipated match at Hell In A Cell between Flair and Becky Lynch.

Every time I step through those ropes I embrace every challenge. See you Tuesday. 👑 //t.co/MbXOqPFT6i — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 8, 2018

A match against the champ on #SDLive? Great. Beat her on Tuesday. Watch her lose Sunday. Sounds like a fun week to me. Oh and I’ll have my actual friend by my side.. not hitting me in the back of the head 😂.. @WWE_MandyRose #FakeFriends — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) September 8, 2018

The match will likely serve as fodder to continue to build toward Charlotte vs. Becky, so expect an appearance during or after by Lynch. She continues to be one of the hottest wrestlers in the entire promotion, not just the women’s division, and it will be interesting to see if WWE pulls the trigger on a title change at the PPV to capitalize.