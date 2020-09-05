WWE SmackDown Teases Alexa Bliss Joining The Fiend and Firefly Fun House

✖

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown featured several big developments, including the long-awaited fallout between Bayley and Sasha Banks. Not everything was so overt though, and those who paid attention to the segment between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross might have noticed that while she did make up with Nikki Cross tonight, a certain mutant rabbit was watching the whole thing, teasing that Bliss might be making her way to the Firefly Fun House sooner than later.

As you can see in the image below, Bliss was initially blocking fans from seeing the rabbit, but once she left and Cross started to try and piece together what happened, you could see him watching from behind a rolling cart.

That combined with Bliss' odd behavior since her interactions with The Fiend are signs that she might be joining forces with the evil force, though it remains to be seen if she will in fact be Sister Abigail or something else entirely.

(Photo: WWE)

Either way, we are definitely intrigued, and we aren't sure if Cross will be able to get through to her before she completely transforms into someone unrecognizable. She will most certainly be a heel though, and that is where Bliss really shines, so we're eager to learn more.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax get set for a championship rematch against Bayley & Sasha Banks, a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way Match, and more.

Here's what's on deck tonight:

Roman Reigns Addresses Paul Heyman Alliance

Miz and Morrison vs Heavy Machinery

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs Bayley and Sasha Banks

Big E, Matt Riddle, King Corbin, and Sheamus Battle for to become Universal Title Challenger

