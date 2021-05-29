WWE's The Usos Beat The Street Profits in Tag Team Match Return on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with the anticipated match between The Usos and The Street Profits, and it would be the first match back together since Jimmy Uso returned from injury. The intrigue started even before the match did, however, as Roman Reigns spoke to both Usos backstage, asking them what their intentions were and what their long-term plan was. Jimmy was adamant that it was just to win and looked forward to all of them having some gold to represent the family. Once Jimmy left, Roman asked Jey if he felt the same, and he said he was with Jimmy right now, but he was still with Roman always.

Roman said he might want to tell his brother that, and Jey left for the ring. Then the Usos got into some back and forth with the Street Profits in the ring, as the Profits said they were now at the top of the division, and have been ruling things since the Usos dropped the baton.

Jimmy and Jey said they were still at the top of this division and were planning on reclaiming what was rightfully theirs. That animosity carried over into the match itself, as both teams taunted one another and tried to make an example of the other.

Ford used the Usos' catchphrase, and the Usos made him pa for it, doing some big damage to him later in the match. It was a fantastic back and forth, with both teams in control at various points. Eventually, it came down to Jey and Montez, who collided in the center of the ring, knocking both of them down.

Ford made the tag to Dawkins, and he went on a tear, but Jey was able to tag in Jimmy. Dawkins kept up the attack, but Jimmy got a huge kick to Dawkins' head, though Dawkins cut of his top rope attempt. That cleared the way for Ford to flip over Jimmy and splash on Jey outside. of the ring.

Jimmy kicked Dawkins and almost got the pin, but Dawkins kicked out. Jimmy charged up but Dawkins charged him and cut it off, hitting the Twisted Neck Breaker, but Jimmy kicked out.

Dawkins tried to setup a move but Jimmy cut it off, but Dawkins blocked a superkick. Ford tagged in and went for a splash, but Jey pulled Jimmy out and sent Ford hard to the mat. Dawkins stood down Jey, leaving Jimmy in to hit a superkick on Ford, and the pin got the win.