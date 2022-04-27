WWE Reportedly Planning Even More Stadium Shows in 2023

✖

WWE will run a whopping eight stadium events before 2022 is over. But according to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, the company is planning even more for 2023. This year's lineup of stadium shows includes the two annual Saudi Arabia events, the Royal Rumble (The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis), two nights of WrestleMania 38 (AT&T Stadium in Dallas), Money in the Bank (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas), SummerSlam (Nissan Stadium in Nashville) and the unnamed UK pay-per-vide in September (Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales). The decision is reportedly part of Nick Khan's plan to generate more money from premium live events and build up more attention for each show.

"A source over at WWE mentioned that WWE intends to run more stadium shows moving forward in 2023," Zarian wrote. "Just for reference 2022 has 8 stadium events. The goal is to make this the new norm. This is a Nick Khan approach when it comes to Premium Live Events. The scalability of large stadiums is very beneficial when it comes to having live attendance over 15k. The event doesn't have to be a sell-out of 50k+ but now you have room to do 20-35k shows more often leading to much higher revenue & higher level of excitement for the event."

Remember a lot of this is also an optics battle for media positioning. :) https://t.co/F1QWccKo42 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) April 27, 2022

That Wales event will mark the first time WWE has run a major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since 1992, when SummerSlam was held at Wembley Stadium and The British Bulldog defeated Bret Hart to become the Intercontinental Champion.

"Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world," John Porco, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events, said in a press release earlier this month. "The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992."

Welsh Government Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething added, "Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE's return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA. This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our ountry has to offer."