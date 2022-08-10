WWE Star Injury and Return Timeframe Revealed

Last week there was a beyond physical match-up between WWE NXT stars Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner, and you knew both stars were going to be sporting some bruises after the match. Unfortunately, it looks like there was also an injury, as during tonight's NXT it was revealed that Sikoa will be out for four to six weeks with what looks to be a knee injury. If Sikoa ends up being out several weeks, he will miss NXT Heatwave, which is unfortunate, as he had been on a roll with impressive matches over the past few months. We wish the star a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the ring soon.

Sikoa had also been at the center of recent reports regarding a Raw or SmackDown call-up. Those reports indicated that there had been discussions backstage on calling up Sikoa to one of the two main roster brands, but the reports stated it wasn't mentioned which brand he would end up being a part of.

With The Usos being on SmackDown, it's easy to foresee WWE adding Sikoa to the mix, especially with Karrion Kross now added to The Bloodline and Drew McIntyre storyline. The Bloodline could use some reinforcements, and Sikoa seems like a perfect fit for that role, though who knows, perhaps they flip that and have him taking on The Bloodline when he eventually makes the jump to Raw or SmackDown.

There have been quite a few NXT returns on Raw and SmackDown lately, starting at SummerSlam when Dakota Kai and Io Sky were introduced as part of Bayley's new faction Control. Then we got the return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett on last week's SmackDown, and on this week's Monday Night Raw we saw the return of Dexter Lumis in the crowd.

Other names discussed in rumors are Johnny Gargano, Bray Wyatt, and Tegan Nox. We'll have to wait and see if any of those names show up, but even if they don't, there already have been some welcome surprises during the Triple H era.