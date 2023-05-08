Former WWE Star Reveals Retirement Plans This Summer

While thousands of wrestlers pass through WWE during their in-ring careers, it has become increasingly rare for talent to finish their squared circle days within WWE's ropes. That's because the rapidly growing independent circuit has given veterans a spotlight that WWE cannot, and blossoming promotions have put ex-WWE stars on a platform higher than their former employer ever did. The former can be said for Matt Cardona, who is on the run of his career despite not being contracted to a singular company, while the legendary Chris Jericho has experienced some of his biggest moments during his time as a centerpiece for AEW. Both men have acknowledged possible WWE futures before their careers end, but neither seem keen on returning anytime soon.

This can be applied to former WWE star Jaxson Ryker as well. The leader of The Forgotten Sons was released by WWE in November 2021, ending his four-year run with the company. Ryker never quite caught fire in WWE and returned to the independent circuit as Gunner in 2022. He wrestled just five matches last year, and it sounds like he is not looking to add many more before he retires.

"I do feel like it's time to step away. Now, [that] necessarily doesn't mean I'll go do guest ref spots or go sign some autographs or use it as a ministry, but the in-ring action, I think it's time to step away," Ryker said on his Wrestling For The Faith podcast. "Because of injuries, it's time to pursue a different career."

Ryker revealed that he has a handful of matches left this summer, but after that, he's hanging it up.

"I have four shows booked. August 27th, which is funny, it's two days after my 23 year anniversary of my wrestling career starting, [that date] will be my last show in Salisbury, North Carolina," Ryker continued. "I think it's time to walk away. There's moments that I enjoy, working around with you [Casey Kage], doing some stuff with you or certain other guys but it's just gotten to the point where I'm ready to press on into a new career. I'm 40, almost 41 man. I've been blessed, I've had an amazing career. What else do I have left to prove? Go work some indie shows and get hurt? I just can't do it. I got four shows booked ready to roll."