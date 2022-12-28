Sting vs. Hollywood Hogan Starrcade 1997 Match Turns 25 Years Old Today

The iconic WCW World Heavyweight Championship match between Sting and Hollywood Hogan at the Starrcade pay-per-view officially turned 25 years old on Wednesday. The match is viewed by many as one of the most pivotal moments of the Monday Night Wars as it saw the culmination of a storyline well over a year in the making that involved WCW's hottest group — the New World Order — and its most enigmatic star in the rebranded Sting. Unfortunately, the execution of the match wound haunt WCW for years to come as a failed fast count, outside interference from Bret Hart and an overturning of the result days later drained the angle of its momentum.

What are your thoughts on Sting vs. Hogan from Starrcade '97? Was it one of WCW's biggest mistakes? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!