Sting vs. Hollywood Hogan Starrcade 1997 Match Turns 25 Years Old Today
The iconic WCW World Heavyweight Championship match between Sting and Hollywood Hogan at the Starrcade pay-per-view officially turned 25 years old on Wednesday. The match is viewed by many as one of the most pivotal moments of the Monday Night Wars as it saw the culmination of a storyline well over a year in the making that involved WCW's hottest group — the New World Order — and its most enigmatic star in the rebranded Sting. Unfortunately, the execution of the match wound haunt WCW for years to come as a failed fast count, outside interference from Bret Hart and an overturning of the result days later drained the angle of its momentum.
Bizarre
25 years ago today, Hollywood Hogan vs Sting at Starrcade 1997.
Still one of the most bizarre finishes to a match in wrestling history.pic.twitter.com/2LqoaHo5II— Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) December 28, 2022
The Icon
25 years ago today, Sting defeated Hulk Hogan at Starrcade to become WCW Champion 🦂 pic.twitter.com/IkR6S4TvxP— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) December 28, 2022
Consequences
25 years ago today.
Arguably the most famous main event of the '90s era of wrestling, and perhaps, one of the most consequential.
Is the Starrcade 1997 Hogan/Sting main event blown out of proportion? What say you? pic.twitter.com/Feb8LnkybJ— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 28, 2022
It Worked That Night
Despite the three count, despite Hogan and Bischoff changing the planned finish, despite Sting “not being tanned”, despite Bret being misused, the crowd that night LOVED the finish
Just listen to them!#OnThisDayInWWE 25 years ago pic.twitter.com/DYvhVaDozJ— On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) December 28, 2022
Peak WCW In All The Wrong Ways
Hogan pinning Sting clean as a sheet in the main event of WCW's biggest ppv ever after a year+ build will forever and always be peak WCW. https://t.co/KoesYYfR0Z— Grant Sawyer (@Statmark) December 28, 2022
Disappointment
To this day, Sting vs Hogan was the most hyped I ever was going into a match.
Even at 9 years old I was disappointed what was going on in the match. By Super Brawl I was so over Sting. #Mamacita https://t.co/3kXskPQmu0— Vic (@LV5454) December 28, 2022
What Could've Been
As a kid, Starrcade '97 was the PPV I was most hyped to watch... The apex of the 15 month Sting vs. NWO storyline… This match didn’t need Bret Hart. It didn’t need the “quick count” from Nick Patrick. It needed Sting beating Hogan CLEAN. Oh what could have been 😞 https://t.co/VDMt9WZvMP— Wanksta Grillz (@prick_flair_) December 28, 2022