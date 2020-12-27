Sting Reveals How Vince McMahon Reacted When He Signed With TNA Wrestling

By Connor Casey

When WWF bought WCW in 2001 many fans assumed "The Icon" Sting would soon be competing inside of a WWE ring just like so many of his fellow WCW stars. That didn't wind up happening until 2014 as the multi-time WCW World Champion declined signing with WWE and instead joined a budding new promotion, TNA Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling). In a new interview on AEW Unrestricted, Sting recalled how Vince McMahon reacted once he heard about his decision.

"After [WCW] ended, we never did talk," Sting said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "There was never any discussion, at least not immediately after. It was, maybe, a year after that Vince reached out and we had a conversation and talking with Vince was always good," stated Sting. "But then you get his group of attorneys and my attorney and it all kinda falls apart. Long story short, I wasn't willing to make the commitment that he wanted."

"I was called by Jeff Jarrett. The guy who gave me my break originally — Jerry Jarrett [in the Continental Wrestling Association] — his son, Jeff, all those years later struck some deal with Dixie Carter. He said, 'Hey, do you wanna come and just do a show?' And I did one. Then it was, 'Do you wanna do another one?' 'Alright.' Then it was, 'Can we get you to sign a deal and maybe do something with us. ... I'll never forget, I'm talking to him on the phone and I say, 'Vince, I'm gonna go to TNA.' He said, 'The thought of you and the legacy that you leave behind! And you going to TNA is just BLAH!' He literally said, 'BLAH!' Then I end up working for him a few years later."

Sting wound up wrestling just a handful of matches for WWE in 2015 before suffering a career-threatening neck injury against Seth Rollins. He revealed elsewhere during the interview that he tried to set up a cinematic match with The Undertaker before eventually deciding to leave the company.

"I was pushing to get a cinema-style match with Undertaker," Sting said regarding his final months in WWE. "For probably a litany of reasons, it just wasn't going to happen. When Tony called and spoke with me, he said, 'Are you interested in doing cinema-style matches?' I said, 'Yeah, I am.' I'd like to come back and do that and not disappear with my tail between my legs. I don't have to go out on top, I'd like to go out in a positive light."

