WWE: The Most Ridiculous Moments Of The Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon Rivalry

Dr. Stone Cold Stone Cold had to think of new and ridiculous ways to get close to McMahon, one of which just so happened to disguise himself as a doctor in order to beat Vince with a bed pan and proceeding to shove a medical tool where the sun don't shine. As ridiculous as this scene might be, we can't help but love just how ridiculous the lengths Steve Austin would go in order to prescribe Vince with a beatdown.

Stone Cold The Cameraman Besides Stone Cold's ridiculous disguises, you can't help but chuckle at how McMahon oversold absolutely every time that Steve Austin would reveal himself and then subsequently attack him. With Stone Cold disguised as a camera man, he was able to deliver a powerful beatdown to Vince while also locking him inside a steel cage where escape was impossible. It's so completely cartoonish how Austin would sneak his way into tormenting Vince but it ultimately made for some great television.

BANG Stone Cold took things to an insane new level when he stalked the stadium, looking for an injured Vince McMahon so he could drag him into the squared circle and put, what appeared to be, a live pistol against his head, telling the audience that he was ready to end their long-running feud once and for all. Though the pistol was obviously a prop, it remains one of the most insane moments in the careers of both members of the WWE and Vince's performance was the stuff of legend for it.

Stone Cold Stuns The Entire McMahon Family In what one can consider being the grand opus of their rivalry, Stone Cold proceeded to perform the Stone Cold Stunner on every member of the McMahon family, with each member making their way to the ring and getting into a verbal argument with Steve Austin, only for the Rattlesnake to then deliver his patented technique one after the other. Stone Cold would eventually return years later to do the same, but this was still so mind bendingly hilarious that it should definitely go down as one of the most absurd moments in the WWE.

Stone Cold Attempts To Lighten Up Vince's Mood In a truly bizarre moment, Stone Cold brandishes a guitar not to bash over the head of Vince, but rather to sing him a song to help lighten his mood. While it ultimately doesn't work, thanks in part to the inclusion of Kurt Angle into the mix, it still showed just how strange things could get when it came to the interactions between the CEO of the WWE and the Rattlesnake!