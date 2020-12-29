WWE: The Most Ridiculous Moments Of The Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon Rivalry
Though World Wrestling Entertainment has had its fair share of hilarious moments throughout its history, perhaps there was never a funnier rivalry than the one between the CEO of the WWE, Vince McMahon, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, and we wanted to take the opportunity to rank the top five gut-busting moments! Though both McMahon and Austin no longer wrestle in the ring, with Vince taking a more behind the scenes role while Austin has made a successful podcast where he chats with the biggest superstars of the organization!
What is your favorite moment in the Stone Cold/Vince McMahon rivalry? Does any other rivalry even come close to this one? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!
Dr. Stone Cold
Stone Cold had to think of new and ridiculous ways to get close to McMahon, one of which just so happened to disguise himself as a doctor in order to beat Vince with a bed pan and proceeding to shove a medical tool where the sun don't shine. As ridiculous as this scene might be, we can't help but love just how ridiculous the lengths Steve Austin would go in order to prescribe Vince with a beatdown.prevnext
Stone Cold The Cameraman
Besides Stone Cold's ridiculous disguises, you can't help but chuckle at how McMahon oversold absolutely every time that Steve Austin would reveal himself and then subsequently attack him. With Stone Cold disguised as a camera man, he was able to deliver a powerful beatdown to Vince while also locking him inside a steel cage where escape was impossible. It's so completely cartoonish how Austin would sneak his way into tormenting Vince but it ultimately made for some great television.prevnext
BANG
Stone Cold took things to an insane new level when he stalked the stadium, looking for an injured Vince McMahon so he could drag him into the squared circle and put, what appeared to be, a live pistol against his head, telling the audience that he was ready to end their long-running feud once and for all. Though the pistol was obviously a prop, it remains one of the most insane moments in the careers of both members of the WWE and Vince's performance was the stuff of legend for it.prevnext
Stone Cold Stuns The Entire McMahon Family
In what one can consider being the grand opus of their rivalry, Stone Cold proceeded to perform the Stone Cold Stunner on every member of the McMahon family, with each member making their way to the ring and getting into a verbal argument with Steve Austin, only for the Rattlesnake to then deliver his patented technique one after the other. Stone Cold would eventually return years later to do the same, but this was still so mind bendingly hilarious that it should definitely go down as one of the most absurd moments in the WWE.prevnext
Stone Cold Attempts To Lighten Up Vince's Mood
In a truly bizarre moment, Stone Cold brandishes a guitar not to bash over the head of Vince, but rather to sing him a song to help lighten his mood. While it ultimately doesn't work, thanks in part to the inclusion of Kurt Angle into the mix, it still showed just how strange things could get when it came to the interactions between the CEO of the WWE and the Rattlesnake!prevnext
Stone Cold The Fireman
When Vince McMahon and Booker T are enjoying some box seats at a WWE event, they inadvertently cause a fire that allows a gaggle of firemen to enter, with Stone Cold finding the perfect opportunity to deliver an "ass whuppin" to both McMahon and Booker T at the same time. Steve isn't able to ultimately catch Booker T, due to being "weighed down" by the heavy Fireman suit, making for yet another hilariously ridiculous moment in the history of the WWE!prev