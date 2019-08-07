WWE SummerSlam 2019 Start Time, How to Watch

WWE SummerSlam, the company’s second-biggest pay-per-view of the year and “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” takes place this Sunday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The event’s kickoff show will begin at 5 p.m. ET on WWE’s YouTube channel. The official event will begin an hour later on the WWE Network.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show is headlined by a WrestleMania 35 rematch between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship. Rollins captured the title from “The Beast” back in April in just three minutes, finishing off the big man with a low blow and three consecutive Curb Stromps. Lesnar won the Money in the Bank contract a month later and cashed in on Rollins to take the title back in the closing minutes of Extreme Rules.

Over on the Blue Brand, Kofi Kingston will look to continue his WWE Championship reign when he takes on Randy Orton. Kingston openly challenged “The Viper” to a match, looking for revenge for stopping his ascent way back in 2009.

Other title matches include Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Natalya (in a Submission match), United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Ricochet, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Ember Moon and Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Oney Lorcan.

The show will also see two WWE Hall of Famers return to action, as Goldberg takes on Dolph Ziggler while Trish Stratus faces Charlotte Flair.

Other announced bouts include Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt (debuting his new persona, “The Fiend”) and Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon. That last bout has an extra stipulation where if Owens loses, he’ll quit the WWE.

One big name you’ll notice that’s missing from the card is Roman Reigns. “The Big Dog” planned on issuing a challenge on last week’s SmackDown Live, but was mysteriously attacked backstage when a forklift caused a scaffolding set to fall onto him. Many assumed it was Samoa Joe who caused the incident, but when he attempted to confront Reigns and car sped up and nearly hit the Hobbs & Shaw star.

Reigns interrogated Buddy Murphy, who was at the scene of the scaffolding incident, on this week’s SmackDown Live and was told Daniel Bryan’s associate Rowan was responsible. Bryan emphatically denied it, leaving a potential match up in the air heading into Sunday night.