Report: WWE's Latest Plans for the SummerSlam 2020 Pay-Per-View

While the pay-per-view still isn't for another few months, WWE fans have been wondering aloud what the company plans on doing with the upcoming SummerSlam event that was originally scheduled to take place at Boston's TD Garden on Aug. 23. WWE's past two pay-per-views have taken place primarily inside the empty WWE Performance Center, including WrestleMania 36, but as states slowly start to reopen businesses around the country and sports leagues begin planning for their return, the potential for SummerSlam to be in front of live crowd seemed plausible.

As for mid-April that was still the plan, but then Boston mayor Marty Walsh emphatically shut down the plans in a Twitter thread last week.

"We are planning a healthy re-opening and an equitable recovery process — as soon as the health data tells us it is safe. But we do not envision a point this summer when it will make sense to have large crowds gathered in close contact for prolonged periods," Walsh wrote. "I can announce that parades and festivals will not take place this summer in the City of Boston, up to and including Labor Day on September 7.

"For smaller events, we will be looking at them on a case-by-case basis as we move through the summer months. If your event brings crowds together in close contact — like a concert, a road race, or a flag raising — you should start looking at alternatives now," he added.

As of now WWE hasn't released a statement on plans changing, but on Wednesday @WrestleVotes posted an update for its sources regarding the show.

What I’ve learned from sources on SummerSlam. - WWE wants to remain as is, city of Boston has made it clear that’s not likely

- WWE is activity hunting for a new location w/ fans

- Keep an eye on the South, FL & GA.

- Date MAY be pushed into September

- No word on TakeOver — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 13, 2020

Triple H and Shawn Michaels announced that WWE's next pay-per-view will have a retro feel, as NXT TakeOver: In Your House will take place on June 7 at Full Sail Live. After that the pay-per-view schedule will include Backlash (June 14) and Extreme Rules (July 19, which as of now hasn't been officially pulled from the SAP Center in San Jose).

