Latest Reports on Where WWE Will Hold SummerSlam 2021

The WWE is back in the ThunderDome setup following WrestleMania 37, but reports have already emerged stating that SummerSlam will likely have live fans in attendance when the show rolls around this August. PWInsider's Mike Johnson gave an update on the show on Thursday, stating that Pheonix, Arizona and various cities in Texas are being considered as hosts for the event. Back in 2009 WWE started hosting SummerSlam every year inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. In 2015 the show was then moved to the Brooklyn Center in New York City, where it remained until WWE decided to start moving it around again in 2019.

"As we mentioned earlier this week in the PWInsider Elite section, there's been talk within the company about potentially running the show in Phoenix, Arizona as well as potentially Texas," Mike Johnson wrote in a Q&A post. "Nothing is set in stone, obviously. With the pandemic, things could change and they could end up in the Thunderdome, but I know internally, they are hoping to be outdoors in a stadium setting, with fans, at least for that show."

WWE officials have repeatedly circled the back half of 2021 as when the company will start touring the country again. All episodes of Raw, SmackDown and monthly pay-per-views are currently being taped inside the ThunderDome at the University of South Florida's Yuengling Center.

"If it could be done in a safe way, we had to get it done," WWE president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan said in an interview with Variety after WrestleMania. "And I think ultimately, thanks to the great work of all the folks here, we were able to get it done. If you recall, WrestleMania last year was two to three weeks into the pandemic. We had to cancel last minute and we did it from a studio. It was certainly a different experience. So we wanted to make sure that the fans and the people watching at home got the WWE experience that they're used to on the biggest event that we have."

"Any plans [for touring]? Yes. Any plans we can share? Stay tuned," he added. "But just know that once we're back on the road, we're on the road full time. We're not looking to do other one offs. Again, this was WrestleMania. And we felt it needed to be done for the fans. So look for news coming soon."