WWE's SummerSlam 2023 Has Already Set a Major Record

WWE won't have another pay-per-view here in the United States until SummerSlam on Aug. 5 at Ford Field in Detroit. But it looks like excitement for that show is already building as Sports Business Journal reported this week that the event has already sold 32,000 tickets. It also had the largest day-one sale for a US-based WWE stadium event in company history outside of previous WrestleManias. The only other non-Mania shows to hit that number were the 1992 SummerSlam show at Wembley Stadium in London, England and last year's Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales.

No matches have been booked for SummerSlam as of now, though it's been reported that the Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus program will culminate in a match there. It's also been heavily speculated that Cody Rhodes will get a rematch from WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes was poised to beat "The Tribal Chief" inside SoFi Stadium earlier this month, only to be thwarted by heavy interference from The Bloodline.

"That's the business at its very best. That's promotion at its very best. That's storytelling at its very best. That's what you want. You want the challenger to come out a bigger star than he would have been if he won because then, where do you go from there? What's the story to tell? Now, you know the story. It's Cody's redemption. It's coming back from what was just taken from him. From the defeat he just suffered that he didn't deserve to have inflicted upon him," Paul Heyman told Ariel Helwani earlier this month regarding Rhodes being built back up for another match.

"We'll be hearing this all summer. 'Oh, this is perfect. The stars are aligned. It has to happen now.' We've been hearing this the whole time. Two years ago, last SummerSlam with Brock, the Royal Rumble with Kevin Owens, Montreal with Sami, Cardiff with Drew McIntyre, two SummerSlams ago with John Cena. 'This is where John Cena gets number 17. Wouldn't it be perfect if he beats Roman Reigns. This is it. John Cena becomes the most decorated champion of all time. Perfect. Everything is in line.' Of course it's in line for it. That's how you make a challenger. If the challenger is, 'I guess this is okay.' Nobody is going to buy that. 'IT HAS TO HAPPEN NOW!' That's the promotional business," Heyman said.