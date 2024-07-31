WWE SummerSlam 2024: Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

WWE’s biggest party of the summer goes down this weekend. WWE SummerSlam has always been championed as WWE’s second-biggest show of the year, a silver medal only to WWE WrestleMania, but the sports-entertainment giant has put an added emphasis on that status in recent years. Beginning in 2021, WWE began running WWE SummerSlam in football stadiums, starting with WWE WrestleMania 41 home Allegiant Stadium three years ago. Since then, WWE has ventured to Nissan Stadium in Nashville and Ford Field in Detroit for the event. This year, WWE SummerSlam emanates from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland and boasts the biggest card the company has assembled since WWE WrestleMania 40 earlier this year.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Start Time, How to Watch

WWE SummerSlam goes down this Saturday, August 3rd at 7 PM ET, streaming live on Peacock. The festivities begin three hours earlier at 4 PM ET with the WWE SummerSlam: Countdown pre-show on WWE’s social channels.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Card

WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with special guest referee Seth Rollins)

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds

Four challengers are favored to win their title matches at WWE SummerSlam.

Courtesy of BetOnline, Bron Breakker is an overwhelming favorite to dethrone WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, sitting at -3000 to Zayn’s +900. WWE SmackDown‘s midcard prize also features a favored challenger but with a narrower line, as LA Knight is a -450 favorite to capture the WWE United States Title from champion Logan Paul (+275).

Looking towards the world titles, King and Queen of the Ring winners Gunther (-500) and Nia Jax (-170) are both favored to win their title matches against respective opponents WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest (+300) and WWE Women’s Champion Bayley (+130).

The biggest favorite of the night is WWE Champion Cody Rhodes (-5000) in his defense against Solo Sikoa (+1200). Odds for Roman Reigns to “appear in the ring” also sit as more likely than not, as the Tribal Chief making his return is set at -400.

WWE SummerSlam goes down this Saturday, August 3rd at 7 PM ET. Stay tuned to ComicBook for live coverage from the broadcast and exclusive interviews throughout the weekend.