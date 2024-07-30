WWE Mentions AEW’s Jack Perry on Raw

The opening segment of WWE Raw featured a heated segment between Drew McIntyre, CM Punk and special guest referee Seth Rollins ahead of their match at SummerSlam. As “The Scottish Warrior” made his way to the ring, Michael Cole alluded to McIntyre stirring up social media with things from “Punk’s past.” That was of course in reference to McIntyre posting a series of photos with AEW star Jack Perry who Punk had a massive public falling out with last summer which eventually led, in part, to his AEW firing. Although he wasn’t mentioned by name it was pretty clear what Cole was referring to.

Perry and Punk’s backstage altercation at AEW All In is often referred to as one of the darkest moments in AEW history but they certainly haven’t shied away from it. As part of their heel characters, the Young Bucks aired the footage from moments before Punk’s match with Samoa Joe. Perry is now aligned with Team Elite, and several wrestlers believe the moment actually helped make Perry. Prior to that, he had struggled to find a real identity within AEW but while suspended, it allowed him to fall into his role as a heel and debut in Japan where he was relatively well received by fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McIntyre and Punk have had a personal rivalry over the last few months since Punk’s injury at the Royal Rumble. The kilt-wearing wrestler has become obsessed with being the one to take down Punk who he feels is a threat to the company. From backstage brawls to heated in-ring promos and McIntyre stealing Punk’s bracelet with his wife AJ Mendez (formerly WWE’s AJ Lee) and dog Larry’s names. For Rollins, he’s not really looking to make things even as much as he isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty if something goes wrong. Punk inadvertently stopped the former World Heavyweight Champion from winning back the title at Money in the Bank and Rollins has had it out for him again ever since.

Rollins made it clear during tonight’s promo that no matter what happens everything is at his discretion. “You two will listen to everything I have to say. I call the shots. I’m the boss. I’m the law,” he informed the two men in the ring opposite him. He also made it known that he wouldn’t allow them to take advantage of him because, in his own words, “I’m a spiteful little bastard and I will put your head in the dirt.” When McIntyre took over the mic it ended in Punk getting heated but as was established last week, if they put their hands on one another before the bell rings at SummerSlam the match will be called off.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on WWE.