WWE SummerSlam: Braun Strowman vs The Fiend Now A Falls Count Anywhere Match

WWE has announced a stipulation for the Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt match at SummerSlam on Sunday. The Universal Championship bout will now be a Falls Count Anywhere contest. A change was made to the description to the match on WWE.com on Saturday, and the announcement was made by Kayla Braxton on Saturday morning's return of the Talking Smack show on the WWE Network. As of this writing, WWE's social media team has not yet confirmed the change.

Per WWE.com's preview of the match:

Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have inflicted an endless amount of physical and psychological agony upon one another over the last few months, and it will all come to a head at The Biggest Event of the Summer, as “The Monster” collides with “The Fiend” in one of the most anticipated Universal Title Matches in WWE history. The match was also announced as a Falls Count Anywhere Match, as Strowman and Wyatt will have free reign over the WWE ThunderDome to try and brutally settle the rivalry. ...

This full card for WWE SummerSlam 2020 as it stands right now:

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka

Bayley (c) vs. Asuka

Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

