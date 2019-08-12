WWE SummerSlam: AJ Styles Defeats Ricochet To Retain U.S. Title

AJ Styles left SummerSlam still the WWE U.S. Champion after another highly anticipated match against Ricochet.

Ricochet made his entrance in some eye-popping Nightwing-styled wrestling gear, and STyles was out with The O.C. at his side (including Gallows once again wearing the face paint like his NJPW days).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Early in the match, Ricochet got the highlight reels going with a crazy huricanrana on the outside.

Styles took control working on Ricochet’s left leg. At one point he went for the Styles Clash, but Ricochet was able to flip out of it (but favoring his leg in the process). For the rest of the match, the story was Ricochet’s leg would give out just as he was gaining advantage.

Styles locked in the Calf Crusher while Ricochet screamed in agony. He eventually escaped and locked in his own submission, the Anaconda Vice. He hit a Northern Lights Suplex, followed by a twisting suplex, for a near fall. He favored his leg again afterward.

The O.C. got involved and Ricochet took out Gallows with a moonsault to the outside off the second rope. He went up top for Styles, but Styles was able to knock him off and crotch him on the top rope. Ricochet pushed him off and fought off Anderson. He came off the top with a flip, but Styles caught him and hit the Styles Clash for the win.

After the bout, The O.C. jumped Ricochet. Gallows and Anderson gave him the Magic Killer before walking off.