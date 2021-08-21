Photo: Large Sign for The Fiend Spotted in WWE SummerSlam Crowd

✖

WWE's SummerSlam Kickoff show featured Big E defeating Baron Corbin, once again regaining possession of his Money in the Bank briefcase. But from the moment the match started fans spotted a sign in the crowd directly opposite the broadcast's hard cam, showing "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt superimposed on the Las Vegas Raiders' logo. Wyatt was suddenly released by the company back in late July, though fans have continued to show their support for the former world champion by chanting for him on episodes of Raw.

Other than a few cryptic tweets, Wyatt has been silent about his future in the business. You can check out a screengrab of the Fiend sign below:

Some dude holding up a Bray Wyatt Fiend Raiders sign at #SummerSlam 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/zJT1Z5rf7a — Trey Bay 💛❤️💯 (@NinersElite49) August 21, 2021

A new report popped up over the weekend, stating that Wyatt was one his way to All Elite Wrestling. Cody Rhodes talked about possibly signing Wyatt during a recent media conference call.

"The Rotunda family and the Rhodes family certainly go way back," Rhodes said. "I can't comment on if I see a spot for him. But I can tell you [he's] an incredibly creative individual and an incredibly creative man....I can't comment on if he fits in with us, but I can say if he has an ounce of passion for this, that guy can fit in anywhere because he's a very special, special talent."

This story is developing...