Scott Hall Delivers Hilarious Response To Goldberg’s Super Showdown Victory

Goldberg is basking in his recent victory against the Fiend in today’s WWE Super Showdown, though his old wrestling frenemy of Scott Hall has some thoughts on the matter! Hall originally debuted as a part of the WWE, formerly the World Wrestling Federation, as the character of Razor Ramone, though he eventually transferred over to World Championship Wrestling where he came face to face with the man, the myth, the legend that is Bill Goldberg. Via his Official Twitter Account, Scott Hall shared his thoughts on Goldberg’s big win.

One fan shared their favorite Scott Hall moment, wherein during a WCW Starcade Event, the member of the NWO hit Goldberg with a taser during a match, bringing him down to the earth. While Goldberg was only a handful of wrestlers that never joined the NWO, either Hollywood or Wolfpac, he still managed to make a name for himself in the organization all the same. With Hall being one of the originators of arguably the largest organization in the history of wrestling, the New World Order continues to remain close to the hearts of wrestling fans to this day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scott Hall stated that he “needed to dust of his taser” on his Official Twitter Account, clearly having a laugh following the walk through the past as a fan of the wrestler posted the iconic moment where he buried a taser into Goldberg’s body and costing him a match as a result:

Guess I better dust off my Taser https://t.co/aa1m3AIxNS — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) February 27, 2020

Scott Hall recently gave his thoughts regarding which members of the NWO he would like to see join the WWE’s Hall of Fame, having joined the prestigious awards back in 2014 alongside numerous other wrestlers that have made names for themselves in both the history of the World Wrestling Federation and beyond! While there are currently no plans for a re-match between Goldberg and Scott Hall, considering the latter is retired from the WWE, who is to say what the future holds?

With Goldberg’s victory, all eyes are on Wrestlemania, with fans wondering just who he will be defending his title against at the premiere event of the WWE. Honestly, the safest bet is that Roman Reigns will be given the opportunity, though we would imagine that the Fiend will make his presence known in some form or fashion.

What do you think of Scott Hall’s hilarious response to WWE Super Showdown? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the WWE!