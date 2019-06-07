Shane McMahon Upsets Roman Reigns Thanks to Drew McIntyre

Shane McMahon pinned Roman Reigns on Friday afternoon at Super ShowDown. Yes, you’re reading that right.

After a surprisingly competitive bout between “The Big Dog” and McMahon, it appeared that Reigns was on his way to mounting a comeback when he set up for a spear. But before he could finish McMahon off, Reigns was blindsided by a Claymore kick from McIntyre, who had been positioned at ringside throughout the match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

THE BEST IN THE WORLD WINS! The undisputed GOAT of the squared circle beats Roman Reigns with the help of Drew McIntyre at #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/9H9u0e7R0P — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) June 7, 2019

McMahon celebrated by McIntyre carrying him on his shoulders while pyro went off.

The win was particularly surprising given that Reigns hadn’t lost a one-on-one bout on pay-per-view in nearly a full year. His last defeat came against Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules in July 2018.