Report: Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss Not Approved for WWE Super ShowDown

WWE flew both Natalya and Alexa Bliss overseas to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this week in the hopes that the Saudi General Sports Authority would approve of them having the first ever women’s match in the country. Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be happening.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported on Friday morning before the show that the Saudi government did not give the match the green light, though they had reportedly at one point in the past “indicated to WWE” that the match might happen.

Saudi Arabia has certain laws regarding women that have prevented WWE from using any female wrestlers on the Saudi shows in the past. The one major exception has been Renee Young, though she has simply worked the commentary desk.

Bliss and Natalya did appear with other WWE wrestlers when they visited a local children’s hospital

Some of your favorite Superstars paid a special visit to the local Children’s Hospital in #Jeddah before #WWESSD. pic.twitter.com/5xluEzsx6H — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019

WWE Super ShowDown’s card features Goldberg vs. The Undertaker, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton vs. Triple H, Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Andrade, Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon, Lars Sullivan vs. The Lucha House Party and a 50-man battle royal.

Natalya had previously campaigned to wrestle in Saudi Arabia during an interview with an ESPN radio station.

“I would really love a chance, one day, to go to Saudi Arabia,” she said. “I think that would be such an incredible thing for women to make some history over there. So one day I hope, in a way that Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss were able to wrestle in Abu Dhabi, one day hopefully that would be a place I would like to go to and be able to do something historical for women over there,”

“For women to be able to one day be able to perform in Saudi Arabia, I know it’s not something we’re doing it at this moment, but one day I want to be one of the women to do that,” she continued. “For me I just think it would just be so historical for women to make those positive steps over there. I think it’d be a huge step for WWE and huge step for that country. It’s something I want to be a part of.”