WWE SuperCard Addresses Season 10 Event Bug and Revokes Extra Copies of Limited Card

WWE SuperCard recently kicked off season 10, which brought a number of big improvements, a visual overhaul, and all new card tiers. Unfortunately, those new updates caused an issue with a recent Giants Unleashed event, which stopped recording progress in milestones and unlocking rewards for some users. That meant you couldn't make your way to the special Eddie Guerrero card, but in a new post from the SuperCard team, it turns out an effort to get those users a replacement reward for the issues, some users ended up getting two limited Eddie Guerrero cards. Today the team revealed that to maintain balance in the game, it will be removing those cards that were given out in error, and also revealed everyone will be getting a new batch of rewards to compensate, adding that the core issue has already been addressed and fixed.

On Twitter, the official WWE SuperCard account issued a statement on the issues with the event and the resulting error in certain rewards. While they don't like to remove cards or take away cards, in this instance, it was a true error that these cards were given out in the first place, so they will be removing them from accounts. You can find their full statement below.

"We're aware that the recent Giants Unleashed event caused a series of issues within the game and did not meet your expectations. With Season 10, we made significant changes to the way SuperCard works and this had some implications for the way that Giants Unleashed operated that we have since fixed.

In our efforts to grant players all of the rewards that they should have received (but were unable to) in Giants Unleashed, our intention was to assist players by granting them the best possible rewards while maintaining the balance of the game. We were unable to do this successfully. Instead, a number of players received an additional Eddie Guerrero event card on top of the one that they had already earned, allowing them to Pro the car, which should not be possible at this point in the game.

As a result, we have made the difficult decision to revoke the extra copies of the Eddie Guerrero card that were sent in error in order to maintain the balance of the game and ensure fair and competitive play.

Those players who received an extra Eddie Guerrero card will be removed from their account. While removing cards from players is something we never want to do, we must stress that these cards were issued in error, and are not consistent with the balance of SuperCard.

In addition to this, we will be issuing a free fit today to all players containing 3 RDPs, 500 Credits, 2 Superstar cards based on Player Level, and 10k XP. Our hope is that these rewards will come in handy for any players whose issues we were not fully able to address. We truly appreciate your continued feedback as we make tweaks to make Season 10 the best season of SuperCard yet."

WWE SuperCard Season 10 Features Include:

Four New Tiers – S10 is just bigger than the others, so we landed on four new tiers at launch. Combined with the increased rotation of older tiers into Legacy, this creates a starting set of eight tiers. Just like the old times.

Player Level System – While you'll still be able to progress just like you can in the game today, S10 introduces a new leveling system that rewards you more often, allowing you to progress toward your next tier by battling in select modes, clearing the draft board, opening packs, and more.

Guaranteed Pull Meter – We're visualizing when your next guaranteed pull is coming to allow for better goal setting. You'll always know when your next best card is coming.

SuperPull – A new and rare event on the draft board that has the potential to offer you a card of your tier. It's something to spice up one of our favorite parts of the game.

Redesigned Fusion Chamber – More goal-oriented acquisition with a greatly simplified Fusion Chamber and a new Token system to start new Fusions.

Redesigned Main Menu – Fuller pictures, fewer distractions, easier on the eyes. The new Main Menu allows you to glide through to your favorite content efficiently.

Player Avatars – Project more of who you are with an updated assortment of images beyond Superstars. You can be a hotdog.

Full MyCards View – Embiggen your cards to see the whole picture in this new togglable MyCards view.

You can talk all things WWE SuperCard with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!