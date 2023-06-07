WWE Superstar Reveals They've Been Dealing With Partial Paralysis

Braun Strowman was released from the WWE in 2021, but made a return to the company this year, once again returning to his role as one of the physically largest superstars in the organization's roster. In a recent interview with Fightful, the burly superstar took the opportunity to address his time away from the company as well as briefly touch upon his partial paralysis and the steps he took to address it.

Strowman began by discussing his paralysis that affects his left leg, "My feet are really weird. So my right arch is collapsed on my right foot, and my left leg is 15% paralyzed. So I switched to these new shoes. It's a U.K. brand called [Vivobarefoot] that is actually helping me strengthen my feet. I feel bad cheating on my Crocs, but I still got my Crocs. I wear those around the house. These are more business casual. They tell me I'm supposed to dress up. This is as good as I can get,"

Braun's Return

Braun then discussed his return to World Wrestling Entertainment, "We talked a couple of times, and I enjoyed my time away. As much as I did, at first, it was a hard pill to swallow, but it was something I realized I needed because, at the time, I was just mentally going crazy, not just with WWE but with everything in life," he said. "So, it was an opportunity to take a step back and truly realize how amazing it is to work here and how truly blessed my career has been. In the short amount of time of my first stint here, you name it, and I did it; Money in the Bank, Universal Champion, Tag Team, Andre, Intercontinental, whatever PPV I main evented, whatever building I sold out. So having that opportunity to take a step back and go, 'Wow. I got to do a lot of stuff.'

"But at the same time, I hated being gone. I love this. I've said it time and time again, I truly believe I was put on this earth to do this and for this company. So it was good to be home. I'm walking into WrestleMania now, things were uncertain about what was going to happen at WrestleMania, but now we figured out a way, we got shoehorned in last minute. It's so awesome because I've had my WrestleMania moments, and now I get the opportunity to go out there and share them with some guys that haven't had their WrestleMania moments. Guys that have been in the business for many, many years, busting their ass, day in and day out on the indies, in the Performance Center, and now on the main roster. Now I have the opportunity to go out there and share this special moment. [I know from my first WrestleMania how special it is]."

Via Fightful