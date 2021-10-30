WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight’s SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week’s episode. For those who don’t remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that’s when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that’s why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.

Pearce appeared on a segment from his office, saying that he would not stand for attacks like Lesnar’s on WWE’s staff. He said it was despicable and even called it cowardly, and that’s why he decided to add to the suspension.

Pearce said, “In addition to a suspension, I’m thereby fining him the sum of 1 million dollars, thank you.”

That’s when we cut to Paul Heyman, who was watching this on a screen, and he seemed pretty entertained by the fine and Pearce’s words. Then Kayla Braxton came up and asked Heyman what Lesnar would think of this and how he would respond, and Heyman played coy.

That didn’t last long, as he then went into a full spiel about how Lesnar would react and how crazy it was that Pearce thought he could find him and affect the Beast in any way.

He caught himself though and then told Braxton to go away. As for Lesnar, he hasn’t responded yet, but I’m sure we’ll see some sort of reaction from him soon, if not on next week’s SmackDown. It will also be interesting to see what Roman Reigns has to say later in the night.

