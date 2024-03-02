WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Return From Injury on SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown was full of twists and turns, and one of those surprises was the welcome return of a fan favorite Superstar. That superstar is none other than Rey Mysterio, who has been out of action since an injury in a match against Santos Escobar. It's fitting then that Rey made his return to the ring during an Escobar match, and while it didn't seem that Rey was ready to return to action at first, he soon revealed it was a ruse and seemed ready to go. Now The LWO has its leader back, and it couldn't be better timing.

Tonight's match-up was supposed to be between The LWO's Carlito and Legado del Fantasma's Santos Escobar, as the two have been at odds since Carlito was brought into the LWO. Their fallout led to Escobar turning on the group and reforming his original faction, and tonight they would face each other one-on-one in the ring.

As you might imagine, that didn't end up happening. Carlito seemed to be on the edge of winning when Humberto and Angel came in and started attacking Carlito. Joaquin and Cruz then came to the ring and evened the odds, but the numbers game would almost get Carlito at one point, only for Rey Mysterio to make his long-awaited return.

Rey was on crutches though as he made his way to the ring, and Legado del Fantasma started mocking him from the ring. Escobar sent Angel and Humberto to take him down, but then Rey used the crutches as weapons and delivered a beatdown to the two superstars. Escobar was shocked, and Rey then headed to the ring to face off with his former friend.

Carlito also got back to his feet and set up Santos for the 619, which Rey connected on. Then Carlito picked up Escobar and smashed him through a table to get the pin and the win, giving The LWO a much-needed victory. The group reunited in the ring and put Rey on their shoulders, celebrating his return to close out their match.

This rivalry isn't going anywhere now that Rey is back though, as there are still issues to sort out between Rey and Santos. Plus, Legado del Fantasma recently brought Elektra Lopez into the group, and we haven't had the chance to see her mix it up with Zelina Vega much since that happened. Hopefully, Rey's return means the group will get some renewed focus heading into WrestleMania 40.

What did you think of Rey's return, and what do you want to see next for this feud? Let us know in the comments and you can also talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!