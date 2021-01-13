WWE Announces Superstar Spectacle Event for Jan. 26, Confirms Which Superstars Will Compete

✖

WWE put out a press release on Wednesday confirming that it and broadcast partner Sony Pictures Network India will produce a new event, Superstar Spectacle, on Jan. 26. The event will air on at 8 p.m. Indian Standard Time (9:30 a.m. EST on the same day) and feature a wide variety of established WWE stars alongside 10 Indian WWE wrestlers. The release began, "WWE Superstar Spectacle, an unprecedented two-hour television special event for India featuring WWE's Indian performers alongside Superstars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT, will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony MAX on India's Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi."

"The unique showcase of Indian-inspired action will emanate from the state-of-the-art WWE ThunderDome and incorporate stunning elements of traditional and contemporary Indian culture among epic matches featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Bayley, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Ricochet and many more plus an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair," it continued.

The lineup of Indian stars includes former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal (who has been out of action for nearly a year while recovering from an injury), The Bollywood Boyz, NXT's Indus Sher, Jeet Rama, Kavita Devi, Giant Zanjeer & Dilsher Shanky (both trained by The Great Khali) and Guru Raaj.

"We love the passion and support from the huge WWE Universe in India, so we've teamed up with SPN, the exclusive home of WWE in India, to surprise our fans with an incredible event to kick off 2021," Paul Levesque (Triple H) said in the release. "WWE Superstar Spectacle will be an epic event with electrifying matches featuring some of the biggest names in WWE along with our incredible Indian performers, plus thrilling and authentic Indian-inspired entertainment."

"WWE has consistently featured among the top watched sports properties in India over the years," Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head — Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, added. "We are excited about presenting WWE Superstar Spectacle to WWE fans and viewers in India on Republic Day which will showcase and celebrate the best of the next generation Indian talent in WWE."

The full card for the show will be announced in the coming days. Stay tuned for full coverage of the event.