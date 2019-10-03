WWE NXT's Shotzi Rocks Joker Gear at Halloween Havoc

Last week WWE NXT revealed that Shotzi and Quincy would be co-hosting Halloween Havoc, and if last year was anything to go by, fans knew Shotzi would be going above and beyond in the gear department. Last year Shotzi ended up debuting three Halloween-themed outfits throughout the show, and she wasted no time making an impression this year, as she came out with Quincy wearing a look clearly inspired by DC's The Joker. If you're going to pick one DC character to bring to Halloween Havoc, it's hard to go wrong with the clown prince of crime, and you can check out the look below.

This is likely only the first of multiple looks from Shotzi, and one has to wonder if any other DC or Marvel heroes and villains will make it into the show. This is actually the second look for Shotzi already, as she had a different look during the pre-show.

During that preshow, Shotzi and Quincy spun the wheel for Apollo Crews and Grayson Waller, and it ended up being a Casket match much to Waller's chagrin. Waller wanted a blindfold match or anything else really, but Crews was loving the choice, and Quincy and Shotzi were delighted as well.

As for Halloween Havoc, you can find the full updated card below.

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose (C) vs Alba Fyre

NXT North American Championship 5-Way Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs Oro Mensah vs Wes Lee vs Von Wagner vs Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Apollo Crews vs Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match (If Julius Loses, Brutus Creed Must Leave NXT): Julius Creed vs Damon Kemp

Halloween Havoc streams on Peacock tonight at 8PM EST.

Are you excited for Halloween Havoc? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!