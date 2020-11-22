WWE Survivor Series: The Gobbledy Gooker Just Stole The 247 Title

✖

The previous 24/7 Champion of R Truth entered into the Kickoff Show for Survivor Series without a care in the world, but unfortunately for him, the professional wrestler wasn't ready for the insane creation known as the Gobbledy Gooker. With Truth putting together a montage for the larger than life chicken, it left him wide open to an attack by GG, joined by some other masked attackers, stealing the belt from the current 24/7 Champion and taking the title for himself! We did not expect this long running character to return during Survivor Series, let alone get a belt!

The Goobledy Gooker first appeared during Survivor Series 1990, joining the professional wrestling organization for the first time alongside Undertaker during the same pay-per-view event. While he didn't wrestler against any opponents during his initial appearance, it seems that he has been training in his time off as he was able to deliver a debilitating blow to R Truth and pin him in order to become the new 24/7 Champion. It will be something to see if the Gooker returns this evening, but Truth certainly isn't going to take this lying down!

WWE shared the news via their Official Twitter Account, pronouncing what was originally thought impossible as not only did Goobledy Gooker make a big return, but he also was able to pin R Truth and gain the 24/7 Championship title for himself in the Survivor Series 2020 Kick Off Show:

This year's Summer Slam might have brought back the avian opponent, but the true focus will be on the 30th anniversary of the Undertaker, who seemingly retired earlier this year following the arrival of the documentary series of Undertaker: The Last Ride! Though fans are skeptical as to whether or not Calaway has truly retired his Dead Man personality, we're sure to see quite the tribute to who is easily one of the most legendary personas to ever be introduced into the roster of World Wrestling Entertainment decades ago.

What do you think of this hilarious turn of events? Do you think that the Goobledy Gooker will retain his belt until the end of this year's Survivor Series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!