WWE Survivor Series: Team Raw Wins Men's Elimination Match

✖

One of the main tenets of WWE's Survivor Series each year has been the Elimination Match, and 2020's event was no different from what came before and saw Team Raw winning the bout. Team Raw consisted of some of the heaviest hitters of their roster in AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, Riddle, and Sheamus, while Team Smackdown consisted of Kevin Owens, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, Otis, and Jey Uso, proving to be one of the biggest matches of the night simply thanks in part to the number of wrestlers hovering around the ring during this battle royale!

The first wrestler of the night who was eliminated was Seth Rollins, who allowed himself to be pinned by Sheamus, which stunned fans considering the "Savior of Smackdown" was welcoming the elimination. With Braun Strowman taking charge as Raw's Team Captain, he steamrolled through the entirety of Smackdown following the elimintation of Rollins and set the tone for how both he and his team would operate throughout the match!

As Team Smackdown found themselves at a serious disadvantage, eventually ending up with Jey Uso as the last man standing, the current wrestler having a family spat against his cousin Roman Reigns gave his all in the ring. Unfortunately, it simply wasn't enough as Team Raw had a clean sweep of the match, eliminating the entirety of their opponents while not losing any of their own in the process.

Earlier in the night, we bore witness to the ridiculous event that featured R Truth losing the 24/7 Championship Title to the bizarre character of the "Goobledy Gooker" that first premiered during the same pay-per-view event that took place in the Kickoff Show. The Survivor Series 2020 also marks the 30th anniversary of the "Phenom" in the Undertaker, who has had a big year when he had his legendary Boneyard match earlier in the year during Wrestlemania, followed by the arrival of the documentary series of Undertaker: The Last Ride, which gave fans the opportunity to see how Mark Calaway was behind the scenes during some of the biggest moments of his career!

What did you think of the Men's Elimination Match for this year's Survivor Series? What was your favorite one on one during the battle royale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!