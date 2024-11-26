WWE’s New Day Hits The Ring With Dragon Ball Super Tribute

Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E have always worn their love of the anime world on their sleeves. One of the biggest entrances in World Wrestling Entertainment history remains when The New Day entered the ring wearing Saiyan armor from Dragon Ball Z. While Big E might be on the sidelines due to a tragic in-ring accident, Kofi and Xavier are still making sure to honor their friend with anime tributes of their own. Rather than going back to the well of Dragon Ball Z, the remaining members of The New Day are jumping into Dragon Ball Super with the sequel’s biggest heroes and villains.

On a recent installment of WWE Raw, the weekly event that sees wrestlers vying for supremacy within World Wrestling Entertainment, Kofi took on the part of Son Goku while Xavier wore the threads of Goku Black. While most anime fans know Goku’s backstory at this point, Goku Black might be a different story for some. Introduced as a nefarious iteration of Goku that hails from Future Trunks’ timeline, the Dragon Ball Super villain is actually a rogue Kaioshin. The nefarious Zamasu takes over the body of a Goku from an alternate reality, wrecking havoc on the Earth to eliminate all the mortals within all universes. Luckily, the Z-Fighters eventually defeat him and the villain has remained one of most notable villains of the sequel series.

While there has never been an official WWE anime adaptation, that hasn't stopped The New Day from thinking of what they'd do if they ever had the chance. Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com asked Kofi and Xavier at Netflix's Geeked Week about whether they'd like to have their own anime series and which studio they'd love to see tackle it. The wrestling duo was more than willing to enthusiastically agree that they'd love their own anime, "The answer is always yes. If we could have our pick of studios for the show, we would definitely want the crew behind The Boondocks."

While Xavier, Big E, and Kofi are always more than happy to celebrate the Z-Fighters, they have also shared their hopes of arriving to the ring wearing other anime attire. During our recent interview, here’s what Xavier had to say when it came to other franchises they’d love to take a swing at, “In terms of anime, there are actually two we’d love to try. The first is Yu Yu Hakusho and the second is Attack on Titan. For Titan, we think we’d do something similar to ‘Giant Gonzalez’ where we could wear the skin suits like he did but make them more Titan-focused. If we did Yu Yu Hakusho, maybe we’d try the Toguro Brothers but I think I would want to be Yusuke Urameshi.”

To add to Xavier’s thoughts, Kofi was all onboard the My Hero Academia train, while hinting at the Dragon Ball crossover months before it hit the ring once again, “I think I’d want to go with My Hero Academia, there are so many good characters in that like Deku and Bakugo. We honestly wouldn’t mind doing Dragon Ball again either, we only dipped our feet in the water when it came to that since there are so many characters.

Want to see how the worlds of anime and professional wrestling continue to interact? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.