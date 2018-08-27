Big WWE Tag Team Tournament Unveiled for SmackDown

The injury to Erick Rowan of WWE SmackDown has left a void in the SmackDown tag team division ranks, and SmackDown GM Paige has announced a tag team tournament to help fill the void.

Rowan and Luke Harper, the Bludgeon Brothers, dropped the SmackDown Tag Team Titles last Tuesday night to The New Day. With Rowan now sidelined for several months to rehab his torn bicep, it’s unknown what will become of Harper.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s also unknown who the next contenders for the tag titles will be, hence the tournament. The winners of the tournament will face The New Day at Hell In A Cell on September 16.

Paige announced via social media on Sunday that the tournament will consist of six teams. There will be two triple threat tag team matches to determine the finals of the tournament. This week’s SmackDown will feature the first of these triple threat matches and will pit The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. The Colons (Primo and Epico).

the party never stops for your #SDLive GM. The New Day had a big win on Tuesday, so let’s see who they’ll defend those #TagTeamTitles against at #HIAC. Triple threat match THIS Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/gyuvDmibKw — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 26, 2018

The three teams for the second triple threat match, which will take place a week from Tuesday, have not been named yet. Though looking at the roster, it would seem that The Usos and Sanity would almost certainly be featured in the other yet to be announced bout.

As of right now, the WWE Hell In A Cell card has the following confirmed matches:

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day (c) vs. Tournament Winner

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

In addition to the officially announced matches, the venue for Hell In A Cell has been advertising three other matches, including:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

None of these three matches have been officially announced but make sense from a storyline perspective.