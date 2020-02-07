Taynara Conti Reportedly Leaves WWE NXT Following Dispute

It looks as though WWE NXT’s Taynara Conti may have finished up with the company.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Conti has walked out and cleaned out her locker following a dispute in mid-January. Though we don’t have specifics about what the disagreement was over, it’s reported to be likely due to a dispute over her financial standing with the company. As for now, she remains under contract with WWE and neither side has commented publicly on the issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 24 year old Brazilian star has been used sparingly on television since NXT moved to the USA Network. Her last televised match was in December, though she has continued to work on untelevised house show circuit for NXT. There were reports that she refused to work a battle royal for the January 15th edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Conti had been with WWE since 2016. She was signed as part of the same class as Aleister Black, Roderick Strong, and a few others. She also performed in both Mae Young Classics and expectations were high given her strong background in judo (black belt) and Brazlian jui-jitsu (blue belt).

Conti made her wrestling debut during WrestleMania Axxess in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend in 2017. As of now, her final match with NXT was at a house show in Buffalo, New York on January 12th, teaming with Bianca Belair in a losing effort to Kayden Carter and Mia Yim.