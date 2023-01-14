WWE Teases Splitting Undisputed Titles on SmackDown

It's been a rather busy episode of WWE SmackDown right from the start, though WWE might have just teased something huge relatively early on. During the episode, Adam Pearce is trying to navigate the back and forth between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, who are now a full-on Tag Team. The two are getting each other hyped for a new tournament that Pearce says will determine the new #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. It's specifically said that it will be for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, suggesting that the Raw and SmackDown Titles will be split before the winner of the tournament can face The Usos for the Titles.

That's a big deal if you've been keeping up with Raw and SmackDown lately. Right now The Bloodline reign supreme over SmackDown, but their power extends beyond just SmackDown thanks to being Undisputed Champions. They have the WWE Championship and the Raw Tag Team Championships as well, and it doesn't seem like they will lose their Titles anytime soon.

That changed though with this tournament as if you're having a tournament for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships #1 contender, it's likely the Raw Titles will be on someone else sooner than later, but in the meantime, WWE is kicking off the tournament with a match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs the Viking Raiders next week.

As for the Royal Rumble, we do know some of the bigger matches on the card. The biggest is the match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, who Zayn faced tonight in one on one action. The Bloodline helped him secure victory over Owens but Owens will look for some payback before his match against Reigns at the Rumble.

Then there are the two Rumble matches and a Pitch Black match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. As for the Women's Championships, they haven't been added to the card yet, though that could change ahead of the premium live event.

What do you think of WWE splitting the Tag Titles ahead of WrestleMania 39 and is it the right call? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!