Is WWE Teasing a Return of CM Punk's "This Fire Burns" Entrance Theme?

It's 2011 all over again in WWE. CM Punk returned to the company this past November, shocking fans at the midnight hour of WWE Survivor Series. Punk would then share his gratitude on WWE Monday Night Raw and declare his mission statement on WWE SmackDown: main-event WrestleMania. Punk has done all of this carrying himself like the Second City Saint fans knew from 13 years ago, complete with the Chicago flag-inspired t-shirt and the "Cult of Personality" entrance theme. That said, some have been pushing for Punk to go old school at some point during this comeback, and it seems like WWE is aware of that desire.

WWE Teasing "This Fire Burns" Return?

(Photo: WWE)

Nevermore to be held down.

Taking to its Facebook, WWE shared CM Punk's "This Fire Burns" entrance video. This particular version came from the very beginning of Punk's WWE career, as it is full of clips and highlights from Punk's time in WWE's ECW.

"Even through the darkest days..." WWE captioned the post.

This is not the first time a "This Fire Burns" return has been teased. In August 2023 when he was still under AEW contract, Punk shared an image of himself with his fan-favorite entrance theme playing in the background. While he only used the Killswitch Engage track, it being licensed music would have left it open for AEW to use should that company have pursued it.

Punk has been solely associated with "Cult of Personality" for the past decade, using the Living Colour song in WWE, UFC, and AEW, but he has gone old school when the time called for it. At AEW Revolution in March 2022, Punk hit the ring to "Miseria Cantare" by AFI, a song he used during his time in Ring of Honor.

"It was pretty important. I loved ROH so much," Punk said of bringing back his AFI theme in March 2022. "To pay homage to myself... I didn't get to do this for seven years. This didn't exist for seven years for me. Obviously, the truth is, I love professional wrestling very much. To come back and to be able to, for six months, not just do whatever the f--k you want, it's doing whatever the f--k you want and being cocky enough to know that your way is, not the right way, there is never one right way, but it's f--king good."

Punk is set to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match on January 27th.