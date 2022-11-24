The Best WWE Thanksgiving Memes for 2022

WWE fans took to social media to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, posting some of their favorite memes related to the holiday. You can check out some of the best in the list below. WWE will wrap up its 2022 pay-per-view schedule with Survivor Series WarGames this Saturday, headlined by two WarGames matches. The men's bout will see all five members of The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Skikoa and Sami Zayn) team up to face Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch.

As for the women's match, Bianca Belair has formed a team with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and a mystery fifth partner against Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky alongside Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. The big rumor regarding Belair's fifth partner is that it will be a returning Becky Lynch.