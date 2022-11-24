The Best WWE Thanksgiving Memes for 2022
WWE fans took to social media to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, posting some of their favorite memes related to the holiday. You can check out some of the best in the list below. WWE will wrap up its 2022 pay-per-view schedule with Survivor Series WarGames this Saturday, headlined by two WarGames matches. The men's bout will see all five members of The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Skikoa and Sami Zayn) team up to face Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch.
As for the women's match, Bianca Belair has formed a team with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and a mystery fifth partner against Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky alongside Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. The big rumor regarding Belair's fifth partner is that it will be a returning Becky Lynch.
The Heartbreak Turkey!
Tune up the band! 🦃
(via @90sWWE) pic.twitter.com/1Ly3r3tmBG— SportsNation (@SportsNation) November 24, 2022
You Know He's Thinking About It
Why does it look like Bret Hart is about to apply the sharpshooter to his thanksgiving turkey? 😂 pic.twitter.com/REgHi3iFkb— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 24, 2022
From the WWE Stars
Wishing the WWE Universe a very happy Thanksgiving! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/V9UGMpCaYC— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2022
That's Gotta Be...
Please be careful if you're frying your turkey this Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/UXOhi9Dz23— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 23, 2022
But Mostly the Triple H Thing
This Thanksgiving families all across our great nation will gather together to give thanks that @TripleH is in creative control of @wwe. And also other stuff, we guess #Kayfabe— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) November 24, 2022
Quite a Bit Has Changed
What #WWE Superstars in 1989 were thankful for... #thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/GOLtFmeI1Y— Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) November 24, 2022
Food Fight!
Bringing back WWE’s most iconic food fight because it’s American Thanksgiving. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/NkPg92hUs6— Anthony Filangeri (@TonyFilangeri) November 24, 2022
Should Be a National Icon
There should be a WWE float promoting SURVIVOR SERIES with a 5-on-5 elimination match where all the wrestlers are dressed like pilgrims or some shit while a Gobbledy Gooker float flies overhead. pic.twitter.com/EwP80HGweT— Adam Frazier (@AdamFrazier) November 24, 2022