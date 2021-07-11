WWE's Plans for The Fiend's Faction Revealed

✖

Neither Bray Wyatt nor The Fiend have appeared on WWE since the night after WrestleMania 37, and WWE's plans for the former WWE Universal Champion don't seem all that clear. In the months leading up to Mania Wyatt had formed an alliance with Alexa Bliss, was burned alive by Randy Orton and restored at WrestleMania only for Bliss to debut her own demonic form and betray him.

In a new interview with Metro, former WWE star Mike Bennett confirmed WWE had a much different plan for Wyatt early in his run as The Fiend.

"Early on when Bray Wyatt turned into The Fiend, Vince [McMahon] was always high on having Bray lead a group for some reason — he always wanted him to lead a group," Bennett explained. "We were about a week away from making it happen where me and Eric Young were gonna be part of Bray Wyatt's group. We were gonna actually be — they were gonna bring to life the puppets. Each puppet was gonna represent an actual person. I don't remember, there were talks that I was gonna be Sister Abigail and Eric Young was gonna be a buzzard.

"It was one of those things where, 'You guys will play these characters.' He's portraying them as the puppets (in the Firefly Fun House), but then they'll come to life," he continued. "I thought it was really cool, I was ready to sink my teeth into it. But then like most stuff there, right before it happens they're like, 'Oh yeah, we're not doing that anymore.' You're like, 'Oh, oh OK cool. That would have been a really cool spot but I guess I'll go sit in catering.'"

Both Bennett and Young were released by the WWE back in April 2020. Would you have enjoyed seeing Wyatt lead another faction as part of his new character? Or has he been better operating by himself ever since The Wyatt Family ended? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

With Wyatt gone, Bliss has further developed her own spooky character with a possessed doll Lilly and "Alexa's Playground" segments. But while Wyatt's character was praised for its creativity, Bliss' has become more and more unpopular with fans online. She eventually pushed back against the criticism on social media.

"They can say what they want... but I'm actually having fun," Bliss recently wrote on Twitter. She'll compete as one of eight wrestlers in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match one week from today.