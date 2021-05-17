WWE's The Miz Might Be a Zombie Now

✖

WWE's crossover with Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead resulted in a horde of zombies serving as lumberjacks for a match between The Miz and Damian Priest during Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash event. Priest won the match, resulting in both John Morrison and Miz getting "eaten" by the undead. Miz then took to social media the next morning to claim that he was okay, while posting a photo from an old photoshoot where he was made to look like a member of the undead.

Morrison, meanwhile, has not posted anything. Could this mean we'll see the two stomping around as zombies tonight on Raw? Only time will tell.

Guys I feel great after last nights match....Promise. pic.twitter.com/xsrijnbARX — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 17, 2021

A few wrestlers commented on the incident.

"Some Resident Evil stuff here," Lince Darado wrote on Instagram.

"WTF," commented Matt Cardona.

Outside of wrestling, Miz has recently been pushing to be cast as Johnny Cage in the next Mortal Kombat film as the character was teased at the end of this year's installment.

No Johnny Cage? I AM the special effects. Let me do the casting for you. Say cheese #MortalKombat @MKMovie @noobde pic.twitter.com/XV515B6ybA — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 23, 2021

Ed Boon, one of the creators of Mortal Kombat, even endorsed "The A-Lister."

Guy makes a compelling case 👍🏻 https://t.co/pasFn3LiNn — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 24, 2021

Earlier this year Miz briefly held the WWE Championship for the second time in his career, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre during the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley beat him for the title eight days later.

"To be completely honest with you, I thought, 'I'm never going to cash in until these two get rid of the titles because they're such strong champions,'" Miz said in an interview with Bleacher Report after capturing the title. "I can't remember the last time we had such strong champions in WWE. To be able to go in there, beat Drew McIntyre, who has been on fire as of late, and win my second WWE Championship... I wasn't sure it was ever going to happen.

"Ten years ago, I was WWE champion, and I've had opportunities here and there but sometimes you just wait and you see and you push and you make sure you're always evolving, always getting better, always doing the right things," he added.