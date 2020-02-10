The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Has Been Signed by the WWE Performance Center

Simone Johnson, daughter of WWE legend and Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, officially reported to the WWE Performance Center this week to begin her training on becoming a WWE Superstar. Johnson has been making stops at the PC since June 2018, though WWE officially announced her involvement on Monday via their social media accounts. The 18-year-old explained on the “Swerve City” podcast last July that she was given permission to train at the PC once a month after she turned 16.If she comples her training and makes it on to WWE television, she’ll become a fourth-generation wrestler behind her father, her grandfather Rocky Johnson and her great grandfather High Chief Peter Maivia.

“He basically just told me what I just said, ‘You are your own person. Regardless if other people compare you to your parents or to anyone else, or if you compare yourself to your parents or to anyone else, you are still your own person,” she explained during the podcast interview when asked what advice “The Great One” has given her.

During that same interview Johnson talked about living with high expectations set by her family in the wrestling business.

“I just have to remind myself, that pressure only exists when I start comparing myself to my parents,” she said. “… this idea that I want to keep getting into my head is that I’m not my parents. No one is their parents. And Individuality is a gift and I just have to keep remind myself of that, that no matter what pressure, not matter what circumstances, no matter what comparisons are, I love my parents so much. I’m so proud of everything that they’ve done, but I am my own person. And I just have to remind myself of that, no matter what the circumstances are.”

WWE’s roster has seen plenty of success from multi-generational wrestlers over the years, with current stars like Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton reaching WrestleMania main event status.

The news comes just a few weeks after Johnson’s grandfather Rocky died of a sudden heart attack at 75 years-old. Over the weekend Dwayne uploaded a clip from his father’s funeral, where he gave an emotional eulogy.