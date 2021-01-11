The Rock Launches ZOA Energy Drink Brand

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram on Monday to announce his new line of energy drinks, ZOA, would be arriving in March. The Hobbs & Shaw star wrote, "Ladies & gents, it's our honor to introduce you to @zoaenergy 🍃 The first of its kind, CLEAN & HEALTHY energy drink that champions the everyday warriors in all of us.

He then listed out the ingredients in the drink — "Our ZOA🍃 formulation will be the first ever - ultimate healthy and immunity supporting energy drink to offer 100% Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B, Essential Aminos, Camu Camu. Turmeric, Antioxidants, Acerola, Choline and finally, the healthy dose of 160mgs of natural caffeine from green tea extracts and green coffee beans.

This ones for ALL of you - the health-conscious everyday warrior who lives LIFE POSITIVE," he continued. It's our privilege to serve you.#ZOA🍃 COMING THIS MARCH." Johnson also listed the founding partners of the new brand — Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman.

Johnson's other projects outside of acting include running the film production company Seven Bucks Productions, hosting the NBC competitive series The Titan Games, launching his own tequila brand Teremana Tequila and partnering with Under Armour to release the athletic apparel line "Project Rock. He and Garcia are also the co-owners of the XFL football league, which they are hoping will undergo another successful relaunch in 2022 after initially shuttering last year.

Helluva time reading your fun guesses for what Mon’s news is

☺️🙏🏾

We’ve been workin hard for ya & I’m happy to deliver a lil’ good news your way.

Especially these days...

good news about good stuff is a good thing.

Healthy, positive energy to you & your families this weekend🍃 pic.twitter.com/OfDEnHnHE5 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 9, 2021

"Some look at this place and only see a football field, but it's more than that," the two said in an announcement video back in October. "This is hallowed ground. This is an opportunity, to build a league of culture, passion, and purpose. To live a dream. Our work is cut out for us, but we wouldn't have it any other way. This will be earned. We will give it every last ounce of football-loving energy in the tank. And then we'll give it more. Our hearts, our souls. This is for the players, the coaches, the cities, the fans. For stories untold, for potential unrealized. We are hungry, we are humble, and no one will outwork us. The XFL is back. Back for the love of football."