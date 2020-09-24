The Rock Pays Tribute to The Road Warriors Following Animal's Death

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Joe Laurinaitis, better known in the professional wrestling world as Road Warrior Animal, passed away early Wednesday morning at the age of 60. Since the news broke dozens of wrestlers have taken to social media posting tributes to one of the most iconic tag teams of all time in the Legion of Doom, and that includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "The People's Champ" crossed paths with the tag team numerous times during their second stint with the WWF in the late 90s, and took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute.

When I was making my bones, still learning the business in the WWE as a very young 'The Rock' — I wrestled these guys so many times on the road and they always took good care of me and made sure I learned," Johnson wrote. "Tough as nails. Good men. Greatest tag team of all time."

Animal's personal Twitter account broke the news of the Hall of Famer's passing, writing, "At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers."

WWE quickly followed up with a statement — "WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans."