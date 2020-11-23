Watch: Clips From The Undertaker's Cameo Videos Make Their Way Online

✖

News broke days before his "Final Farewell" at Survivor Series that WWE legend The Undertaker would be joining the Cameo online service for a limited time, giving fans the opportunity to pay for "The Phenom" to deliver a message of their choosing. The videos were anything but cheap (a price tag of $1,000) and only 30 of them were made, most of which have since made their way online via Twitter and YouTube.

You can see some of the clips from the videos below. "The Deadman" closed out Survivor Series on Sunday by delivering his farewell address, saying it was finally time for The Undertaker character to rest in peace. Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, first debuted for WWE at the 1990 Survivor Series events and across the next three decades became one of the most legendary and respected figures in pro wrestling history.

Calaway declared his retirement as an in-ring competitor during the closing moments of The Last Ride documentary series earlier this year. In interviews leading up to Sunday's event, he doubled down on that sentiment.

"I think a lot of people saw this invincible character and what this year has done is given an air of vulnerability to me," Calaway recently told Yahoo Sports. "It really wasn't my original goal, but I do think it encapsulates how important it was for me to be the Undertaker for our fans. From the time that we start the doc, I think it shows what it took me physically to go out and honor that. That was the gist of where we took the story, how important it was for me to go out and perform and it was a natural segway into the person."

"I still have the passion to do it, I wish I could do it forever," he later added. "When I watch the shows or I'm there live, the juices start flowing and I feel like I have to get ready to go out and perform. The reality of the situation is that I'm not physically able to perform at the level I want to perform at. I could go out there and cash in on all of the equity I've built up over 30 years, but I can't deliver physically what I think people pay money to see the Undertaker do."