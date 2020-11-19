Watch: The Undertaker Tells Hilarious WWE Stories While on Hot Ones

✖

The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones this week, in which he ran through the entire gauntlet of hot wings while recalling some of his favorite memories from the business. The interview started off with him talking about finally being able to break character for interviews over the past year, and how miserable he was back in the early 90s only being able to grunt while appearing on shows like Regis and Kathie Lee. He was then asked a rapid-fire series of questions, naming Arn Anderson as the great technical wrestler he ever worked with, Brock Lesnar as the most physically gifted and Curt Hennig, Mr. Fuji and Owen Hart as the three biggest backstage pranksters.

Calaway was then asked to give four matches that anyone in the wrestling business needs to see if they're first watching the product. He named Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat from WrestleMania III, Ric Flair vs. Harley Race (any of them), Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25 and Randy Orton vs. Edge from Backlash earlier this year.

The topic of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin then came up, and Undertaker talked about how fondly he remembered the build to their SummerSlam 1998 match before taking a not-so-subtle shot at how Austin eats chicken wings.

Other topics from the interview included him confirming he suffered second-degree burns at the 2010 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, how his mother chastised Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32 and his love of motorcycles.

"The Deadman" will issue his "final farewell" to fans at this Sunday's Survivor Series. He emphasized in an interview with Yahoo Sports this week that he is, in fact, retired.

"I think a lot of people saw this invincible character and what this year has done is given an air of vulnerability to me," Calaway said, referencing The Last Ride. "It really wasn't my original goal, but I do think it encapsulates how important it was for me to be the Undertaker for our fans. From the time that we start the doc, I think it shows what it took me physically to go out and honor that. That was the gist of where we took the story, how important it was for me to go out and perform and it was a natural segway into the person."

"I still have the passion to do it, I wish I could do it forever," he later added. "When I watch the shows or I'm there live, the juices start flowing and I feel like I have to get ready to go out and perform. The reality of the situation is that I'm not physically able to perform at the level I want to perform at. I could go out there and cash in on all of the equity I've built up over 30 years, but I can't deliver physically what I think people pay money to see the Undertaker do."