WWE’s Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill Retain Their Tag Titles at Crown Jewel, Best Moments Rundown

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill had quite the task ahead of them at WWE Crown Jewel, as they were defending their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against not one, not two, but three different teams. Challenging them for the Titles were the teams of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Damage CTRL’s Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane, and Meta-Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, and when you get that many talented superstars in a ring, you are bound to have some amazing moments, and that was absolutely the case here as well. Jade and Bianca would find a way to retain their Championships, and we’re running down all the details on the match and the best moments right here.

Best Moments

A New Rivalry: The eventual confrontation between Legend and Cargill was set up early in the match and teased throughout, so when it finally happened, the crowd lost their minds. The two powerhouses then delivered an amazing sequence that had them going back and forth with big chops and strikes, and then they went for kicks as well. Cargill would end up getting the best of Legend in the moment, but it was just the start of what seems like a big-time potential feud down the line. You can watch it here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aerial Forces: One sequence put the aerial skillsets of all four teams on display, though it started with a hilarious moment courtesy of Chelsea Green. Green went to do two different moonsault maneuvers but kept stopping and making them smaller, finally connecting with her opponents. Kairi Sane followed it up with her insane Elbow Drop, and then Legend launched Jackson over the ropes in yet another showcase for the NXT standouts.

All Power: At one point Legend and Jackson were on a roll, and Legend showed off for a minute when she picked up Sane by her waist and put her on her shoulders like she was nothing. Then she launched her in the air towards Jackson, who caught her for a powerslam. Great move, and a great moment. You can watch it right here.

Thrilling Finale: The ending was entertaining, shocking, and a spotlight of the Tag Champs’ experience and chemistry all in one. Cargill would show some quick thinking by countering a move from Green and throwing her underneath Piper Niven, who was up top for a moonsault. Niven hit it on Green, causing Green to lose it hilariously, and then Cargill picked up Niven and hit the Doomsday Device with Belair. Impressive all around. Watch it right here.

The Match

Bianca and Jade dominated early and looked in control against Chelsea Green, but then Legend disrupted that momentum and kept Jade out of the action. Legend and Jackson isolated Green in their corner and continued to taunt the Champs, but Green ended up rolling into Damage CTRL’s corner and Kairi tagged in, knocking Legend to the floor and Jackson to the mat.

Green was still fighting but she didn’t realize she wasn’t active. No disqualifications kept the match going, but Green was eventually rolled out and Sane would slam Jackson to the floor before tagging in Sky. Sky and Sane missed an attack but Sky delivered a big dropkick to Legend and knocked her off the apron and then hit a missile dropkick on Jackson.

Niven tagged in and knocked Sky to the floor with a crossbody, but Belair secretly tagged in and hit a blockbuster on Niven. Legend hit a pump kick on Belair and then Cargill came in and got in her face, with the two exchanging massive strikes and chops to each other. Legend went for a kick but Cargill got one to land instead, though Niven then knocked down both of them onto the mat. Green ran in and tried to pin either one but they all rolled out of the ring before she could make the cover attempt.

Everyone exchanged moves at this point, but Jackson knocked everyone to the floor and then Belair knocked Legend to the floor after a clothesline. Cargill ended up colliding with Green in the ring and hitting Jaded for a cover, but Sky and Sane broke it up. Back in the ring, Legend held up Sane and slammed her down, only to get slammed down herself, which paved the way for Niven to clear everyone out except for Jade. Jade then brought down Green before Niven could see her, leading to Niven accidentally squashing Green from the top rope.

Jade then lifted Niven and Belair tagged in, going up top so they could hit the Doomsday Device. They landed it and went for the cover, getting the big win. Cargill and Belair retain their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, and now the hunt is on for their next challengers.

What did you think of the match and which moment was your favorite? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!