Torrie Wilson Delivers Coronavirus Pandemic PSA With a Bikini Photo

As more WWE events are either canceled or relocated to a fan-less WWE Performance Center because of the coronavirus pandemic, more wrestlers are getting creative with how they’re handling the situation on social media. One of the best posts regarding the pandemic came from an unlikley source, as WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson took to Instagram this week holding a bottle of Corona Light while in a bikini. However Wilson cleverly used the steamy post to get people’s attention so she could inform them more about the virus and the importance of social distancing to help prevent its spread.

“Maybe you are healthy & young but most of us now know this is a time when it’s not only about ourselves,” Wilson wrote. “What you choose to do or not do could impact much more than just you feeling sick for a week. Even if you don’t “feel” sick you could unknowingly pass something to someone unable to fight it like you. I hope we can find out just how much selfless love we can all have for complete strangers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2019.