WWE Fans Review Triple H's First 100 Days Running WWE Creative
Triple H's time running WWE Creative as the company's Chief Content Officer officially hit 100 days this week. During that time he has brought more than a dozen released wrestlers back to the company, placed a higher emphasis on the Intercontinental and United States Championship, pulled NXT out of its 2.0 era, brought the Fight Pit and WarGames to the main roster and has put together a handful of impressive pay-per-views.
But it hasn't all been perfect, as fans were quick to point out on social media when the milestone was acknowledged this week. What do you think of "The Game's" first 100 days running WWE Creative? Tell us what you think in the comments and check out some of the responses in the list below!
Awesome
Happy 100 Days of your era in WWE, @TripleH! You're Awesome! 😎👍🏼 Keep up the great work! Most importantly, Keep making fans happy! Just try your best and everything works out! https://t.co/TfKOBEzRnu— Jordon Elliott (@JordonMario25) November 2, 2022
Breathing Life In
@TripleH has been at the helm for ONLY 100 DAYS?!
The amount of LIFE that was been breathed back into the program is astounding
Such a great time to be a wrestling fan.— Aster (@Ghrimfoam) November 2, 2022
C+
7.5 – poor women's division booking, mid Kross being shoved down the crowd's throat— Wizu (@wizutenko) November 2, 2022
On the other hand, the shows and matches improved and we had good returns
Never Thought We'd See the Day
8/10 never thought we'd have Triple H taking control of the main roster this soon. pic.twitter.com/RXvJyLnapI— Pablo the Wrestling Duck (@Pablotheduck084) November 2, 2022
Beating Expectations
8 but I expected way less in this short time. My main criticism is that I don‘t understand what they are doing with the women‘s tag titles but I guess it will take time. But overall I‘m looking forward to Raw and SD again which is something I never thought I would ever say again.— ZJ16 (@phil8698) November 2, 2022
Damage CTRL's Booking Keeps Getting Brought Up
7/10 Theory and Damage CTRL’s booking have been questionable but we’ve seen overall improvements on RAW & SmackDown— Real-EST (@WrestleRealest) November 2, 2022
Some Midcard Love
7/10.
The mid-card titles finally feel important again, also his push for women to main event #WWERaw severally has been amazing. pic.twitter.com/0t2365PiNS— . (@Bub3m16) November 2, 2022