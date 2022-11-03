WWE Fans Review Triple H's First 100 Days Running WWE Creative

Triple H's time running WWE Creative as the company's Chief Content Officer officially hit 100 days this week. During that time he has brought more than a dozen released wrestlers back to the company, placed a higher emphasis on the Intercontinental and United States Championship, pulled NXT out of its 2.0 era, brought the Fight Pit and WarGames to the main roster and has put together a handful of impressive pay-per-views.

But it hasn't all been perfect, as fans were quick to point out on social media when the milestone was acknowledged this week. What do you think of "The Game's" first 100 days running WWE Creative? Tell us what you think in the comments and check out some of the responses in the list below!