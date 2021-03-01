Triple H Explains Why Vince McMahon Was Hesitant to Make a Netflix Documentary Series

✖

WWE announced back in October 2020 that Netflix is working on a documentary series about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Few details are known about the series as of now, but Triple H was asked about the show while in an interview with the radio show Roz & Mocha this week. "The Game" admitted that his father-in-law was initially hesitant about the idea but eventually came around.

“Yeah, well in-house, but I think more in a larger format is something we talked about a lot," H said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "I think prior to now, Vince was always hesitant to do it. It’s a funny thing with Vince, he really doesn’t see himself…while Mr. McMahon is one of the most epic characters ever, he doesn’t see himself as part of the programming.

"When you ask him about those things, he goes, ‘Nobody is interested in me, they want to know about the stars and performers.’ But the truth is, they do," he continued. "The most difficult thing with Vince’s life is making it succinct. Every chapter of his life is a whole other unbelievable story. His story is amazing, all the things he’s been through, the trials and tribulations of getting to where he is. No one looks to that, no one gives him the credit. They just see this billion-dollar global empire he’s created and see him as the evil tyrant businessman or whatever.”

So far all that's known about the docuseries is that Bill Simmons (who was behind the Andre The Giant HBO documentary) will be producing and Chris Smith (Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, Fyre) will direct.

McMahon's appearances on WWE television have grown increasingly scarce in recent years. The only times he popped up on television last year were when he congratulated Triple H on his 25th anniversary with WWE, when he introduced the first episode of SmackDown inside the ThunderDome and when The Undertaker had his final farewell at Survivor Series.