WWE: Triple H Teases Surprise Performance From Country Music Star at SummerSlam

This year’s WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland is heating up quickly, proving just why it’s the go-to wrestling event of the summer. Not only will the biggest stars in WWE be on the match card, it appears there may be a few celebrity appearances as well. WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to his social media to announce that award-winning country music star Jelly Roll will have two official theme songs for SummerSlam. The first is off of the Twisters album, “Dead End Road” while the other, “Liar,” a new song that he released a few months back.

Additionally, Levesque teased a surprise performance that may be in the works, writing, “btw, @JellyRoll615 – let me know if you’re free on Aug. 3 to play a few songs for the @WWEUniverse…” Jelly Roll is no stranger to the WWE as he’s made a few surprise appearances when the company has come through Nashville, Tennessee. He last appeared on-screen with the Judgment Day, pushing Dominik Mysterio to the ground during his match against Randy Orton. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him have some sort of involvement, especially ringside, during the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jelly Roll’s 52 date tour around the United States kicks off at the end of August in Salt Lake City with other stops in Cincinnati, Ohio Columbus, Ohio, Newark, New Jersey, New York, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Georgia, Chicago, Illinois, and Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. For a full list of date and to purchase tickets, head to his website.

WWE SummerSlam is just a few short weeks away and the card is starting to fill up quickly. So far, five total title matches have been confirmed for the event, including Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes taking on the new Bloodline leader Solo Sikoa (though Roman Reigns will likely have something to say about that...).

Bayley and Damian Priest will also have to defend their titles against Nia Jax and Gunther, the winners of this year’s King and Queen of the Ring. Made official on WWE Raw, Liv Morgan will defend the Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley who is looking for revenge for being put on the shelf and forced to vacate her title. As one of the hottest storylines in the women’s division, it’ll be interesting to see how exactly the Judgment Day factors into the match, specifically Dominik Mysterio who has grown quite close to the current champion.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE.