Twisters Cast Reveal How Sequel Honors Original Movie

Twisters may not be a direct sequel to Jan de Bont’s 1996 hit , and there aren’t any direct character connections between the two film, but that doesn’t mean this new tornado-chasing adventure won’t be paying homage to its predecessor in a number of different ways. Ahead of the Twisters big screen debut this weekend, stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos sat down to talk with ComicBook about what the new movie has in common with the original.

“You know, we got the Dorothy. Bill Paxton, God rest his soul, his son James blessed us with a cameo in the film,” Ramos told us. “So it was cool, just these little nuggets of the spirit of the first film.”

Edgar-Jones jumped in to say that Twisters followed in the footsteps of the original movie by incorporating footage of real tornadoes and storms. Using those elements helped establish the ultra-realistic action of the 1996 film, and Twisters does something similar.

“And also real footage of real tornadoes, which we have I think we had a B-roll crew who came and filmed actual tornadoes and actual extreme weather,” Edgar-Jones said. “And they did that in the original.”

“Industrial Light and Magic, which did the post in this movie, took real footage, I mean, obviously in terms of this it’s sort of the next chapter of Twister and we have to kind of raise the bar on every level,” added Powell. “With modern technology, with these cameras, you can get closer and closer and closer. But they used all real reference footage from these tornadoes. So I mean, what you’re seeing on screen is the most real depiction of a tornado ever seen on the theatrical screen.”

In Twisters, after surviving a devastating encounter with a tornado, former storm chaser Kate Cooper monitors extreme weather from behind a computer screen. When an opportunity arises to test cutting-edge equipment, Kate heads to the Midwest to track twisters, putting her on a collision course not only with the deadly phenomena, but also with social-media star Tyler Owens. As the storms in Oklahoma intensify, the pair must unite and combine their unique skills to survive the most extreme weather imaginable.

Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, Katy O’Brian, and Maura Tierney. Lee Isaac Chung directed the sequel from a script by Mark L. Smith. Twisters releases in theaters on July 19th.